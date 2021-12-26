Health officials say COVID cases will continue to rise, encourage others to get tested

COVID-19 at-home tests may be hard to come by, but health experts say getting tested after the holidays will be crucial.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas has come and gone and as we make our way to the start of a new year, health experts stress the importance of getting tested for COVID-19 but it's easier said than done.

As the demand for tests skyrockets because of the omicron variant and holiday gatherings, Chief White House Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci talked Sunday about the lack of accessibility, saying "We've got to do better."

Lots of pharmacies, like Adler Pharmacy in Greensboro, are completely wiped out and don't know when they will get in more tests.

Dr. Fauci said that the last weekly average of COVID-19 cases was around 150,000 nationwide and will likely get higher. When that happens, the demand for tests increases as well.

“We are at a combination of the omicron variant in itself as well as the holiday season where people want to get their extra level of assuredness that they are protected even if you are vaccinated and boostered,” Dr. Fauci said.

Because of this, pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, have put a limit on how many tests you can buy in one purchase. CVS has a limit of six kits per purchase while Walgreens has a maximum of four, at a time.

Journey Adult Day Center is one place you will be able to get a rapid covid-19 test Monday through Friday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“Even if you’re vaccinated you need to get tested it is very important out there not to only protect yourself from the flu from other diseases going on but know that this variant is not a respectful person,” co-owner of Journey Adult Day Center, Fanta Dorley said.

The CDC says you should get tested if you have COVID symptoms but also if you’ve had a known or suspected exposure to someone who has COVID-19.

Health experts say the best defense against COVID and becoming seriously ill if you contract the virus, is the vaccine. They say if you are vaccinated, to get tested within 3 to 5 days after exposure to someone with COVID. If unvaccinated, wait at least 6 days after last known exposure to a person with COVID.