Health experts urging the importance of getting a flu shot this year

The CDC says it takes up to 14 days before a person develops enough anti-bodies to fight off living flu virus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While COVID-19 grabs all the headlines lately, North Carolina Health Officials are urging everyone to get their flu shot this year potentially cutting down on the number of people who will become sick and need medical attention.

The flu vaccine is now available in Pharmacies and there has never been a more important time to protect yourself and your family from the other killer-virus, Influenza.

“You’re going to hear a lot more from me and my team, and I’m sure the governor as well, about the importance of everyone getting their flu shots this year,” said NCDHHS Secretary, Dr. Mandy Cohen. “Our ability to make sure folks can get their flu shots is also going to impact our ability to have success in the COVID front as well.

According to the Centers for Disease Control data, the Flu sickens millions each year in the U.S. In 2019-- 34,200 Americans were killed and 490,600 people had to go to the hospital due to the flu.

"I definitely think it's a good idea to get the flu shot because you want to keep yourself as safe as possible. You don't want to end up getting the flu and ending up in the hospital." said Tiler Bistok, outside a Charlotte CVS Friday, "Honestly, I get a flu shot every year. When I was younger, I used to get sick a lot, so I like to keep myself a little more prepared."

CVS, & Walgreens are offering the Shot at no cost with proof of insurance. WCNC.com found no waiting at many local pharmacies around Uptown Charlotte.

The Vaccine may not be for everyone, health officials urge anyone with concerns about the vaccine to talk with a doctor before receiving the flu vaccine.