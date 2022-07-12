Health experts warn about the potential dangers of using alternative baby formulas

Two months into the baby formula shortage and finding all-important formula is still hard for many Triad families.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Production of baby formula is back up and running at Abbott Nutrition in Michigan after damage and flooding from recent thunderstorms forced the facility to close again last month. We’re two months into the baby formula shortage and finding all-important formula is still hard for many Triad families.



Katina Little is a pediatric nurse practitioner at Novant Health Today’s Pediatrics. She said while some formulas are slowly coming back in stock, the formula for babies with milk allergies is harder to find.



“We've seen improvements with some of those specialty milks for babies that need extra calories, premature babies, things of that nature,” Little said. “Unfortunately, there is still a shortage for babies that have an actual milk allergy, which is really one of the important ones because there's not really an alternative to those."



Little recommends parents consult with their pediatrician before substituting a specific formula for an alternative brand. She said parents should also be aware of the signs a child may need medical treatment as a result of switching formulas.



“That is something that we've seen an increase in over the past few months with the formula shortage,” Little said. “The biggest thing would be probably dehydration, a decrease in wet diapers, lethargic or just not as alert, and increase in vomiting of course because they're using a formula that doesn't settle well with them."