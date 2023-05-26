What is the health insurance family glitch and how can it get you affordable coverage?

The "family glitch" happened when employer-sponsored health plan affordability was only factored by the cost for the employee, not the cost for the whole family.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Getting affordable health insurance can be a daunting task. That's why 2 Wants to Know turned to its experts, Catherine Sevier with AARP and Steve Edmonds of Alliance Insurance Services to answer your questions.

Fixing the 'family glitch'

A 2013 ACA rule based eligibility for a family's premium subsidies on whether the employer-sponsored insurance is affordable for the employee only, even if it's not actually affordable for the whole family.

There's now a family glitch fix. If your employer coverage is not affordable for you and your family, your entire family can now qualify for Marketplace coverage with financial assistance.

Medicare enrollment

AARP has a Medicare Question & Answer Tool. The tool clarifies eligibility and enrollment requirements and provides answers to questions on Medicare’s plan options, coverage, and costs in an easy-to-understand manner.

As a resource, you can also try Medicare.gov

Enrollment for Medicare is time-sensitive. If you're eligible for Medicare when you turn 65, Medicare.gov said you have a 7-month Initial Enrollment Period to sign up for Part A and/or Part B. The period begins 3 months before the month you turn 65, it includes the month you turn 65, and ends three months after your birthday month.

If you miss that 7-month window, Scott Braddock of Scott Braddock Financial says you will suffer a 10% penalty every 12 months, and that penalty doesn't go away once you start. Braddock said you will pay a higher premium for the rest of your life.