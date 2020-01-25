GREENSBORO, N.C. — Even with an investigation into a possible case of Coronavirus in North Carolina, a Triad doctor says it shouldn't be a huge concern for the general population.

"If you have a fever with some respiratory symptoms, plus recently traveled from this area or have had close contact with someone who’s been diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus, then it makes sense to seek medical care," said Dr. Cynthia Snider.

The North Carolina Department of Health says the person arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

The patient had mild respiratory symptoms and is currently in good condition and being cared for at Duke University Hospital, according to officials.

"It's common to what we see in flu where people who have lung disease, heart disease, and diabetes or people who are older, we suspect that they may have a chance of having a more severe presentation," said Snider.

Snider says it's still important to practice good hygiene like washing your hands, and covering your mouth when you sneeze and cough.

The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services says its important to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with hands that haven't been washed.

It also says avoid personal contact, such as kissing or sharing cups or eating utensils with sick people.

"For the general population, it is not a worry," said Snider, "I think the key concern for us - were at the height of our flu season so it still makes sense to get vaccinated."

