WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – 53-year old Jeffrey Luke of Pfafftown thought he had his health figured out.

He’s lives a rather active lifestyle working in construction, and enjoys fishing and kayaking when he finds the time.

A year and a half ago, he began noticing his heart was beating faster, he was often short of breath while on the job, and even doing things that involved minimal energy, like walking from one place to another.

“I couldn’t sleep at night, every time I laid down I couldn’t breathe, people were telling me to go to the hospital, I just ignored them,” Luke said.

Then it got serious. A night out at the movies with his son turned into a congestive heart failure (CHF) diagnosis at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

“My heart was beating 200 beats a minute, and the rest is history,” Luke said.

Luckily, Luke’s particular form of CHF, tachycardia-induced cardiomyopathy, was reversible.

His heart was beating faster than normal for such a long time that it became tired and impaired.

Luke is one of the more than 5 million people with heart failure in the U.S.

A number, with a hefty price tag, that keeps growing and affecting people who might not think they’d be prone to chronic disease.

Dr. Olivia Gilbert, a Cardiovascular Disease expert at the Novant Health Forsyth Heart and Wellness -Heart Failure Clinic, treated Luke.

“Heart failure is the fastest-growing medicare diagnosis,” Gilbert says. “People are surviving illnesses before that would’ve terminated their lives prematurely.”

Think: coronary artery disease, HIV or cancer.

“Which is a wonderful thing, but the long-term repercussion of that is congestive heart failure in many cases where the damage that was done, while survivable, still has implications for patients,” Gilbert explained.

Luke is an example that heart failure doesn’t just affect older people or those prone and suffering chronic diseases.

Signs of heart failure include shortness of breath, legs swelling, having trouble lying flat at night, lightheadedness and extra heartbeats

The disease can be avoided by… You guessed it: a healthy lifestyle.

“Eating a diet low in cholesterol, high in fruits and vegetables, daily physical activity, all of the common-sense mechanisms that we know about are intended to reduce obstruction of the coronary arteries,” Dr. Gilbert added.

Luke says he’s glad he’s still around and able to do the things he used to.

His word of advice to others?

“Take better care of yourself, diet and exercise.”

