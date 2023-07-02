Heart-healthy snacks that will win over your guests on Super Bowl Sunday

Though snacks and beverages are one of the biggest showstoppers, health experts say over-indulging can do a number on your heart.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watching the big game and enjoying it with family and friends is a big part of Super Bowl Sunday.

Though snacks and beverages are one of the biggest showstoppers, Registered Dietitian Annette Frain with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said over-indulging can do a number on your heart.

"So, how do you control those portions, how do you get the flavors, how do you feel satisfied?" Frain said. "With the game, it’s easy just to mindlessly eat.”

As folks prepare for Sunday’s festivities, Frain said there are several big game favorites that can be made heart-healthy. Her favorite is bell pepper nachos.

"So instead of using a corn chip, you use bell peppers and turn them into a boat," Frain said. "Load them up with toppings like you would nachos. So again, you’re sneaking in those veggies, the extra fiber.”

Chicken wings and pizza are typical viewing party favorites.

"We want that high flavor usually what we are looking for in a wing, so you can make a dip, again back to the message eat more veggies, side of buffalo chicken dip and away you go," Frain said.

All in all, Frain said it’s all about balance and moderation.

"Enjoy why you’re there," Frain said. "You’re there for the game, you’re there for the company and companionship with the eating part being a side dish. How can you sneak in some healthy things that everyone is going to appreciate at the end of the game.”

Buffalo Chicken Dip

What you need:

20 oz canned 98% fat-free chunk white chicken breast in water, drained

8 oz fat-free cream cheese

½ cup hot cayenne pepper sauce

½ cup finely shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

2 cup ranch dressing seasoning

4 oz non-fat plain Greek yogurt

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Drain two cans of chunk white chicken breast and break up using a fork.

In a medium size mixing bowl, mix cream cheese until smooth. Mix in hot sauce, cheese, seasoning, and yogurt until combined.

Spray 8x8 pan with cooking spray. Spoon chicken mixture into pan evenly.

Bake in the oven for 20 minutes then stir.

Serve with raw vegetables.

Bell Pepper Nachos

What you need:

1 lb 93% lean ground turkey

2 clove garlic (minced)

1/4 onion (minced)

1 oz pkg low sodium taco seasoning

1 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro or parsley

1 tsp cumin powder

1 jalapeno (sliced thin (optional))

Chopped cilantro (for garnish)

Cooking spray

1 tsp garlic powder

1 cup finely shredded cheese

21 mini rainbow peppers (halved and seeded (about 13 oz seeded)

Optional add-ins:

1 cup corn

1 can rinsed and drained black beans

Sliced black olives

Instructions: