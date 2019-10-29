The Forsyth County Department of Public Health says nine cases of Hepatitis A have been identified in Forsyth County.

The health department says the cases are linked to the multi-state outbreak of the virus among people who use drugs, people experiencing homelessness, and men who have sex with men.

Since the outbreak started there have been over 100 cases of Hepatitis A in North Carolina and over 27,000 cases nationally. Symptoms can include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, dark urine, diarrhea, and more.

Forsyth County Public Health is taking some steps to prevent the spread of the virus, including:

Sending information to local healthcare providers on steps they should take to vaccinate individuals at high risk, closely monitor their patient population, and report any confirmed or suspected Hepatitis A infections to the public health department.

Launching a targeted vaccination campaign to ensure those at risk for Hepatitis A exposure are vaccinated with the Hepatitis A vaccine.

The Hepatitis A vaccine is the best way to prevent it. Other ways to help prevent Hepatitis A include washing your hands; not sharing food, drink, smoking/vaping materials, and syringes with other people; and using your own towels, toothbrushes and eating utensils.

