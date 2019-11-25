FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Department of Health has identified 19 cases of Hepatitis A. The Health Department wants to raise awareness of Hepatitis A to protect and prevent the continued spread of the disease.

The cases are part of a larger outbreak in North Carolina, which has more than 100 cases of Hepatitis A. That’s compared to more than 27,000 cases nationally due to a multi-state outbreak.

Health leaders said it’s spread among people who use drugs, people experiencing homelessness, and men who have sex with men. The Health Department also said a vaccine can help prevent the communicable disease of the liver.

Transmitted/Spread

Health leaders said it’s also transmitted person-to-person and spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of fecal matter from an infected person.

Symptoms

It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks, to a severe illness lasting several months. Symptoms can appear abruptly and can include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, diarrhea, clay-colored stools, joint pain, and

jaundice.

Contact a Doctor

Anyone with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact a healthcare provider immediately, and should not prepare food for or share personal objects with others. A doctor can confirm if someone with symptoms has Hepatitis A with a blood test. Visit the CDC, to find out more information.

