GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hepatitis C has become a growing problem in Guilford County.

According to the Guilford County Department of Health, from January to December 2018 there were 150 reported cases of Hepatitis C. From January to July of this year, there were 195 cases reported.

GCSTOP and nurses attribute this to the increase of IV drug use.

"There's a growing problem with opioids in our community as well as IV drug use," Chase Holleman with GCSTOP said.

Holleman said in Guilford County its mostly fentanyl and heroin.

Hepatitis C is an inflammation of the liver and can lead to scarring of the liver, liver cancer, and even death.

"These are long lasting effects that can put you in a situation that can cause harm to your body," Denise Smith, a communicable disease nurse, said.

Hepatitis C is a blood borne disease and is mostly spread through sharing needles, but can be sexually transmitted.

"Common handshake or someone sneezing, you can't get infected with Hepatitis C that way," Smith said.

The CDC says over 90% of people infected can be cured.

The problem is most people don't even know they're infected.

That's where GCSTOP comes into play. They're teaming up with the health department and other organizations to fight the opioid crisis and the Hepatitis C problem.

GCSTOP has even recently hired a new position to help connect patients with the resources they need to find treatment.

"I've seen the devastation it can cause, but I've also seen the hope for folks if we can get them cured," Holleman said.

Symptoms include fever, fatigue, dark urine, clay-colored bowel movements, loss of appetite, and joint pain.

