HIGH POINT, N.C. — The opioid crisis affects all corners of the United States, and the triad is no stranger to the deadly epidemic.

That's why Eleanor Health decided to open an addiction treatment center in High Point this week.

An open house event was held on Wednesday afternoon, showing what the new center has to offer.

The staff includes experts in behavioral health, psychiatry and more. Officials with the treatment center they want to change the conversation around addiction.

"We want to change the conversation in High Point," says Jack Register, clinic manager at Eleanor Health High Point, "We provide comprehensive work for anybody because we know that addiction affects everybody from all different kinds of income and all different kinds of populations."

The Eleanor Health Center is on Gatewood Avenue in High Point.