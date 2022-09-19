Flu shots: What you need to know

As flu season approaches, Dr. Jordan Smith and Dr. Courtney Bradley want you have all the facts when you get your shot.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University Pharmacy Professors Dr. Jordan Smith and Dr. Courtney Bradley offer their expertise on the flu shot as flu season approaches.

The flu season lasts from October to May, and the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that everyone six months and older get a flu shot every year.

Why is it important to get a flu shot?

The shot is approximately 40-60% effective in preventing you from getting the flu.

Smith said this flu season could also be more severe than previous years.

"Although the past couple of flu seasons have been mild , with the increase in public activity there is a possibility for increased flu spread this year," Smith said.

The CDC said the best time to get the shot is in September and October to protect you during the entire flu season.

Experts also said the shot protects you if you do get the flu and prevents you from developing more serious complications, such as hospitalization or death.

"It is important to get a flu vaccine to protect yourself, your loved ones and other people against the flu or from getting sicker," Smith said.

If you miss the September to October window don't worry, Bradley said it can still be effective if you get the shot later in the season.

What are symptoms of the flu?

Muscle or body aches

Fever

Chills

Headaches

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Feeling tired

Sometimes diarrhea and vomiting

Will my Flu shot effect my COVID-19 shot?

No. You can even get both at the same time. The CDC said you do not need to worry about any negative side effects when taking the shots at the same time.