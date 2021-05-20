High Point woman loses 75 pounds during pandemic

Anna McGaha said the pandemic was a wake-up call for her. She joined a program and lost 75 pounds in seven months.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — More than 60% of Americans say they've gained weight during the pandemic.

Not this Guilford County woman. Anna McGaha lost 75 pounds.

She said the pandemic was a wake-up call.

“COVID started and my energy with two kids at home was not there,” McGaha said. “I found a college friend that was posting and talking about losing weight, so I reached out to her and found the program (Optavia).”

McGaha said the first few days of the program were not easy.

“I wanted to bite my arm off. But I knew if I stuck to it, I would get the results that I was praying for at this time,” she said.

She even had a bet with her spouse.

“If I lost 15 pounds the first month then I could reorder a second box,” McGaha said. “And to prove him wrong, I lost 18 pounds the first month and ordered my second box.”

McGaha said her ultimate goal was 75 pounds. She did it in seven months.

“I look back and I’m like, wow, I did it. We did it. Hundreds of people are doing it now on our team,” she said.