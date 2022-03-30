How doulas are helping moms through physical and emotional care

NYC.gov said studies show that doulas can reduce preterm births and low birthweights which are the leading causes of infant mortality.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — CDC reports show that black women in the U.S. are three to four times more likely to die during pregnancy or soon after compared to white women.

In an effort to reduce those health inequities, New York City's mayor recently announced a citywide expansion of the doula program. This will provide free access to doulas to 500 families in the next three months.

A doula is someone who can provide physical and emotional support during pregnancy, birth and postpartum.

Roxie Carroll has been a doula for about two years in Winston-Salem.

She said her passion is maternal health and making sure the mom gets the attention and care that she needs.

Carroll said she does everything from help with prenatal care to help make big decisions to just simply check in on mom and baby.

"As doulas, we support you in every right, we do support you when it comes to your birthing process how you want your birthing plan to be and we kind of get you in your mindset of if it doesn't happen that way, how else would you like it to happen," Carroll said.

She said she believes every mother deserves the love, care and support that a doula can offer.

"Everyone has to get accustomed to the new member. Everyone's excited, but you know you're all learning with each other and growing with each other and essentially just making sure everyone's comfortable and everyone's happy," Carroll said.

Whattoexpect.com said you can expect to pay $800-$2,500 for your doula, but it really depends on where you live.