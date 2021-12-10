How to cope with the holiday blues

According to the CDC, more people died of COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020. This means many will spend the holiday season grieving a loved one for the first time.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holidays can be difficult for people who have experienced the death of a loved one.

Grief comes in many forms, but people are often unsure of how to navigate it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more people died of COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020.

This means many will spend the holiday season grieving a loved one for the first time.

Novant Health Therapist Jaren Doby said addressing grief is not something that is one size fits all.

He said for those who are struggling, it's important to set realistic expectations.

“During this time of year, what is it that you are not ready for,” Doby said.

“Be able to make sure that you identify and utilize supports. It’s so important this time of year. Whether that’s family, friends, colleagues, anybody that you know that can offer any kind of support in any way in order to be able to help you. Whether that is with preparation for the holidays or actively making sure that you get through it.”

Doby said people can often get lost in comparison and it's important to recognize everyone is on their own timeline when it comes to grief.

“This is the time of year that does pretty much promote cheer, togetherness, and support,” Doby said.

“We just need to make sure that even outside of the holidays that we continue to bond together, be there for one another, make sure that we’re paying attention to each other and openly communicating or even checking on each other to make sure that there aren’t any needs that need to be met.”

Possible signs of holiday blues: