How to have a happy, healthy, and safe Halloween

Though more Americans are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 this year, health experts say trick-or-treaters are still at risk of getting sick this holiday season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The ghouls, goblins, and ghosts will be trolling around neighborhoods this Halloween after concerns about COVID and social distancing kept many inside last year.

Patricia Williams is a family nurse practitioner with Novant Health. Though more Americans are fully vaccinated this year, she said trick-or-treaters are still at risk of getting sick this holiday season.

"We're now seeing more of our other viral illnesses that we really didn't see much of last year," Williams said. "Not only that, some of our bacterial illnesses such as strep, and pharyngitis are also going around. All of these are contagious and highly transmittable. So, we're not only contending with COVID this year, but we're also contending with lots of viral illnesses. Lots of raspatory viruses as well, and we're seeing some gastrointestinal viruses."

Williams said there are several ways to help keep Halloween goers safe. This includes, wearing a mask, frequently washing hands with soap and water, and keeping hand sanitizer on standby. If you're feeling sick, Williams said it's best to stay home.

"I know we all want to participate in everything, but sometimes it's very easy to think these symptoms are very benign, but they actually are COVID or something more that you're going to pass on to other people," Williams said. "We also have to remember too, the common cold is also transmittable."