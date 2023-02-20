Hypertension is known as a 'the silent killer'

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is commonly referred to as the 'silent killer.’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hypertension also called high blood pressure, is when the force of blood pumping through the arteries is too strong. Arteries are blood vessels that carry blood away from the heart. High blood pressure makes it harder for the body to pump blood and can cause arteries to become narrow or stiff. If the condition goes uncontrolled or untreated, it can lead to heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease, and other health problems.

How to Control Hypertension

Hypertension is often called “The Silent Killer.” It rarely causes symptoms until it is extremely high or has done damage to other organs in the body. People are encouraged to get their blood pressure checked regularly by a physician. We will check your blood pressure every time you see a provider at one of our There are some factors, that impact hypertension, that you cannot change such as sex, family history, race, or age. However, there are many areas of life that can be controlled:

Smoking

Diet

Weight management

Diabetic management

Cholesterol monitoring

Exercise

Alcohol consumption

What are normal blood pressure numbers?

Blood pressure is measured using two numbers. The first number refers to systolic blood pressure. It measures the pressure in your arteries when your heart beats.

The second number is called diastolic blood pressure, which measures the pressure in your arteries when your heart rests between beats.

If the measurement reads 120 systolic and 80 diastolic, you would say, “120 over 80,” or write, “120/80 mmHg.”