A Federal Judge in Florida has struck down the national mask mandate on airplanes and public transit, but some in the Triad don't think we're quite ready for that.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the national mask mandate on airplanes and public transit was officially struck down by a Federal Judge in Florida. It is now up to airlines, airports, and transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements.

The Biden administration has expressed disapproval of Judge Kathryn Mizelle's decision but did not indicate they had a plan to appeal.

As of last night, Piedmont Triad International Airport lifted its mask mandate last night, and other agencies followed suit, just like the Greensboro Transit Agency. They are no longer requiring masking on the property or during rides.

Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) representative Kevin Elwood walked around the bus depot today taking down the signs reminding people about the mask requirement, and he told us, that the reaction from the people is mixed.

"We've heard back from the riders, and yes some are happy that it is no longer required, but others have said they'll continue to wear them, and they're free to do so. They are just no longer required."

Dr. Cynthia Snider with Cone Health says she's a bit more apprehensive about the newest ruling.

"So we're seeing fewer hospitalizations, that part is great. But we are still seeing a lot more simple infections, and that's when you're at risk of infection others... so I think it's premature for us to abandon the mask mandates at this time."