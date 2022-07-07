Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act allows for children under 60 day old to be surrendered legally without fear of prosecution

GREER, S.C. — A hospital in the Upstate of South Carolina reports safely receiving an infant surrendered under Daniel's Law, or the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

The baby girl was born on July 7, weighed 7 pounds, 9.7 ounces, and measured 20 inches long. She was safely surrendered to Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital in Spartanburg County. Spartanburg County Department of Social Services (DSS) took custody of the infant and placed her in a licensed foster home.

Under South Carolina law, children age 60 days or younger can be legally left in a designated safe location without fear of prosecution. Safe Havens are defined as a hospital or hospital outpatient facility, law enforcement agencies, fire stations, emergency medical services (EMS) stations, or a house of worship during the time the church or synagogue is staffed. The hospital will supply medical care for the child and DSS will take custody. If the baby has been harmed in some way, the immunity from prosecution may not apply.

A permanency planning hearing for placement of the baby girl will be held Monday, August 29th at 2:00 p.m. at the Spartanburg County Courthouse at 180 Magnolia Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.