GREENSBORO, N.C. — A voluntary shelter at the Greensboro Sports Complex is housing nearly 100 people.

The Interactive Resource Center moved its shelter to the complex Friday.

RELATED: IRC providing additional shelters in Greensboro

About 95 people have registered to stay at the 100,000 square foot complex. It is a quarantine situation, once a person checks in they are not able to leave.

Each person is given a cot and served three meals a day.

A partnership with the city allows more folks in need to take shelter while following CDC's guidelines, during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Associate Director with the IRC, Kristina Singleton said the shelter is not for everyone, the CDC recommends those in tent encampments stay where they are.

"We also have a team that's going out into the encampments around Greensboro delivering supplies and teaching people about washing hands,” Singleton said. “That involves hand washing collapsible buckets and telling them about social distancing.”

The IRC has placed those over the age of 60 into hotels.

The center has moved it’s medical center to the sports complex concessions booth.

“The medical clinic that we normally offer at the IRC is available here,” Singleton said. “That’s a partnership with Family Services of the Piedmont. They’re here daily helping folks to get appointments and medication."

On Facebook at the Interactive Resource Center is information on supplies and other donations needed.

OTHER STORIES:

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: White House warns US to brace for 'rough two-week period'

RELATED: 5 benefits from the CARES Act you need to know about besides the stimulus check

RELATED: Real-time updates: Guilford County reports first coronavirus death

RELATED: 'It’s just like somebody’s ripped your heart out of your chest | Hospital visitor restrictions keep mother from visiting son in ICU