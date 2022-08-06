'Melatonin is a little bit misunderstood' | What doctors want you to know about taking melatonin as a sleep aid

Doctors say they're seeing an increase in kids and adults taking melatonin, therefore, the number of accidental ingestions and overdoses has also gone up.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — So many of us have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep including our kids. Research shows more people are taking melatonin to get some good Zzs, but is it safe to take?

Dr. Alison Gardner, a pediatrician with Novant Health, said melatonin is a hormone that our brain produces naturally when it sense darkness and it's time for sleep.

However, Dr. Gardner said the melatonin you take from the drug store hasn't really been studied long-term.

"Melatonin is a hormone, but it’s not regulated by the FDA because it’s not considered a drug. It’s considered a dietary supplement," Dr. Gardner said.

That's why she said it's so important to be cautious when taking it or giving it to your kids.

According to the CDC, in 2020, melatonin became the most frequently ingested substance among children reported to the National Poison Control centers.

Over the past decade, the CDC says there's been a 530% increase in pediatric ingestions of melatonin.

From 2012-2020, Dr. Gardner said there have been 4,000 kids hospitalized, 5 needed a breathing machine and two died as a result to overdosing on melatonin.

She recommended that melatonin only be used short-term with older kids as maybe as a transition when coming back from vacation or a sleepover.

"Melatonin is not meant to be an easy answer or substitute for a good sleep routine. First, adjusting that environment and developing that sleep routine would be the most important things to do," Dr. Gardner said.

Here's her advice for a good night's sleep for the kids:

Have a consistent bedtime routine every night

Avoid blue lights and screens, especially an hour from your bedtime

Take a hot bath or shower before bed

Keep the bedroom cool at night

Play peaceful sounds and have smells like lavender to induce sleep