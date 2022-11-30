Is there a Tamiflu shortage here in the Triad?

Flu numbers are definitely on the rise here in North Carolina, but pharmacists say there's more than enough Tamiflu to go around.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), here in North Carolina, we've officially entered a very high flu activity level.

As the temperature outside begins to drop, the number of people coming down with the flu is on the rise.

While people continue to get sick with the flu, some pharmacists across the nation are having a hard time keeping shelves stocked with the drugs they need.

One of the big ones is Tamiflu, and today we visited a local pharmacy that says they stocked up early in the year.

"We definitely have seen an increase [in flu activity], I would say locally we saw an increase around Halloween a lot of the kids were coming down with the flu," said Friendly Pharmacy's Operations Manager, Shana Leggett.

With kids usually bringing the flu bug into the home, the smaller milligram dosages of Tamiflu, are the ones that have become harder to find.

"As far as shortages go, the biggest one that we've seen are the 30 milligrams and lower strengths, you have those kids that are 10, 11, and 12 that are now taking capsules versus wanting to take the liquid," Leggett said.

However, the team at Friendly Pharmacy said they are more than prepared for the high demand that may be coming their way.

"We kind of had a heads up that it was going to be a busier flu season. Over the summer we had several patients that came in from a sports camp where 40 kids caught the flu. That had given us a heads up that we need to be stocked up on the Tamiflu," Leggett said.