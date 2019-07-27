MILWAUKEE — Doctors suspect vaping caused severe lung damage in eight teens from southeastern Wisconsin hospitalized over the last month. The teenagers from Milwaukee, Waukesha and Winnebago counties were brought to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin with extreme cough, shortness of breath and fatigue.

The hospital says the number of patients in such a short time frame is concerning, CBS affiliate WDJT reports. Some patients needing assistance in order to breathe, the hospital said.

Hospital officials said Thursday that some of the teens had lost weight from vomiting and diarrhea.

