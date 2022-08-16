'It's important children don't feel alone.' | How to mentally prepare your kids for back-to-school

Health experts say mental health and wellness should be high on the back-to-school checklist.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As students enjoy the last few days of summer and prepare for a new year of school health experts say mental health and wellness should be high on the back-to-school checklist.

Jaren Doby, MSW, LCSW is an outpatient mental health therapist with Novant Health. He said there is a melting pot of issues that may be on the minds of both parents and children ahead of returning to the classroom. This includes an ongoing pandemic, peer pressure, and a recent school shooting in Texas that claimed the lives of 19 elementary students and two teachers. He encourages parents to check in with their children often.

“Make sure that you're taking the time to talk honestly about your own feelings about these things,” Doby said. “It's important so that children don't feel alone or on an island by themselves as it relates to their thoughts and feelings on their return to school. Make sure that you are validating their feelings. It's very much so important for them to know that they are heard and understood, that they have a voice with you."

Doby said the number of young people seeking mental health services has soared since the start of the pandemic. He recommends parents actively keep an eye out for any behavioral changes their children may be displaying.



“Any kind of behavioral changes,” Doby said. “Inclusion in things or lack of inclusion in certain things. Whether it is being argumentative or being silent. Just different behavioral changes, emotional changes, just making sure that we're fully aware of this also making sure at the end of the day that we're seeking help and bonding together when necessary.”