CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Does scrolling through Facebook stress you out? Deleting your account might be good for you.

According to a new study, if you deactivate your Facebook account it'll make you happier but less informed.

Researchers at New York University and Stanford University followed participants for four weeks. They found those people who left Facebook spent more time offline, watching TV and spending time with family and friends. They also had an extra hour of free time.

The participants also reported a small increase in happiness and satisfaction.

On the downside, people who'd given up Facebook for a month were less informed about world events and politics.

Click here for the study's complete findings.