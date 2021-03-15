COVID-19 is also an incentive to quit smoking. the CDC lists smoking as a major risk for developing severe COVID-19 complications and death.

NEW ORLEANS — Every year about a half million people in the U.S. die from smoking.

That is about 140,000 more who die each year than all of the country's COVID-19 deaths in 2020. And smoking puts you at a higher risk of complications from the coronavirus, but now smokers can get paid to join a new study to help them quit.

At 34-years-old, Nicolo Giardina has a new passion in life: Standup comedy.

“I love bringing laughter and joy to people and that's basically God gave me that purpose in my life,” Nicolo Giardina said.

But he also has another new passion: His health.

He explains why he picked up his first cigarette at the age of 12.

“Really just hanging out with my friends in the garage, and I don't want to be on stage and go (cough cough cough),” he gestured.

COVID-19 is also an incentive to quit smoking. Vaccines opened to smokers 55-and-older and because of the lung damage, the CDC lists smoking as a major risk for developing severe COVID-19 complications and death.

Nicotine is a powerful addictive substance to the brain.

“It's very, very powerful. Unfortunately it's one of the most addictive substances,” explained Dr. Ramon Vargas, a clinical pharmacologist who runs clinical trials at Alliance for Multispecialty Research. LLC.

Dr. Vargas is part of a national clinical trial testing a natural plant compound to help adults quit smoking. Earlier studies show it to be effective and safe. The study lasts six months and smokers are compensated $1,000 if they qualify.

He says it’s important for a smoker to be motivated to join this clinical trial.

“Smoking is the leading, most preventable cause of disease and death and disability,” Dr. Vargas said.

After years of decline, cigarette sales are up during the pandemic and there's been a steep drop in calls for help quitting, as anxiety rises. Now Nicolo hopes he can qualify for the study.

“It's time that I really like buckle down and try to get rid of it in my life,” Giardina said.

To see if you qualify call the Alliance for Multi-specialty Research at 504-821-2273 or visit their website here.