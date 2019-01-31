MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Love really is in the air as we get closer to Valentine’s Day! But the ultimate act of love is to wash your hands!

That’s the message Mount Airy Rescue Squad wants to get out to the community. They posted the following message on their marquee sign that reads, “Love Is In The Air So Is The Flu Wash Your Hands.”

Mount Airy Rescue Squad We are experiencing a sharp increase in flu cases right now. At its peak this flu season is expected to affect up to 10% of the population. Please do your part! Hand sanitizer doesn't cut it. Soap &...

Last year 80,000 Americans died of the flu and its complications making it the highest death toll in at least four decades. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

North Carolina is one of 24 states experiencing widespread flu activity. At least 16 people have already died this flu season in North Carolina.

Besides getting a flu shot, washing your hands is one of the main ways to protect yourself and your family from the flu and the spread of it.

Flu Prevention Tips from the CDC:

Avoid close contact.

If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. This will help prevent spreading your illness to others.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick. Flu and other serious respiratory illnesses, like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), whooping cough, and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), are spread by cough, sneezing, or unclean hands.

Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Tips on hand washing and using alcohol-based hand sanitizers

Hand washing resources from the It’s A SNAP program, aimed at preventing school absenteeism by promoting clean hands. From the School Network for Absenteeism Prevention, a collaborative project of the CDC, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the American Cleaning Institute.

Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.

OTHER FLU SAFETY TIPS

Don't Share Pens:

Avoid sharing pens. They're covered in germs. Whether it's at the checkout or at work, sharing your pen means sharing bacteria. Just keep one on you in case you need it.

Hundreds of people touch credit card machines every day. They're an easy way to transfer germs. One way to avoid getting them on you is to use your knuckle to punch your pin number, not your finger. This way, your fingers stay clean.

Everyone has to fill up at the gas station, whether you're sick or not. The pumps are very dirty. To avoid the germs there, grab a paper towel before picking up the nozzle. This will create a barrier between you and the bacteria.

Your phone goes everywhere with you, and you touch it all the time. The best thing to do is wipe it down with a disinfectant wipe. That way any and all bacteria is removed from the surface.

The bottom line is the flu can have deadly consequences, so it's best to play it safe.

