GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Triad's only birthing center is closing for good.

Magnolia Birth Center revealed the closure on Facebook Monday.

In July, the center will end its three years of holistic births, classes and other women's services.



Victoria Belk gave birth to her now 11-month-old daughter at the center.

“It was the best experience of my life,” Belk said. “ I know that's not something a lot of woman can say.”

Hundreds of other moms echoed those sentiments on Facebook, including Triad mom Shannon Williams.

“I planned on having all my future children with Magnolia and was devastated to hear they closed,” Williams said.

Williams and many other mom's will have to bring new life into the world somewhere else.



Magnolia said obstacles such as a lack of financial support and not being able to secure permanent physician support and supervision per NC Midwifery Law led to the decision to close.

“I still get emotional about it, Belk said “Right now during this pandemic. It is nice for women to say I don't want to have my baby exposed to all these germs I don't want them In the hospital and in a safer setting,”

RELATED: Couple has baby at home during coronavirus pandemic

Belk is pregnant with her second child and planned to have the support of center as she did during her first birth.

She said they helped her through her postpartum.



“It’s not just this tiny birthing center it had a huge impact on the community,” Belk said.



Belk isn't losing hope and has joined a new Facebook group called 'Friends of Magnolia Birth Center' in hopes of keeping the center open.



Magnolia's owner wants people to reach out to lawmakers to get the health care system to support birth centers.

She's also hopeful for a change in the law that requires physician supervision.

