Making at-home sugar scrubs

You can make this popular exfoliant with a few household ingredients.

Hot and humid weather can be annoying when it comes to keeping skin hydrated. There are a lot of products on the market, advertising tons of ways to keep skin healthy. People dump loads of money into skincare products, but do not realize there are quite a few skincare treatments that you can make at home.

Here is a quick recipe for a DIY Sugar Scrub.

Homemade Sugar Scrub:

Raw Cane Sugar (1 Cup)

Jojoba Oil (1/3 Cup)

Essential Oils (Optional)

Eucalyptus/Mint

Hand Mixer (Optional)

Directions:

Heat Jojoba Oil to a warm temperature in microwave (optional). Combine Raw Cane Sugar with Jojoba Oil. Stir vigorously until the combination reaches a thick consistency and is evenly combined. Add in essential oils and continue mixing (optional) Place scrub in a glass container. Store at cool, room temperature

What is exfoliation and why does it matter?

Exfoliation is the removal of dead skin cells on the outermost layer of the skin. Exfoliation improves the skin’s appearance, decreases hyperpigmentation, and prevents ingrown hairs by sloughing off those dead skin cells. Proper exfoliation also loosens the bonds between cells in the epidermis making it easier for product penetration. Using Sugar Scrubs are a form of mechanical exfoliation and are great for large areas such as arms, legs, chest and back.

Skincare Tips:

- Complete BOTH a morning and night skincare routine. This should include: cleanser, toner, serum, moisturizer, SPF (only when going outside).

- Wear sunscreen everyday (EVEN ON CLOUDY DAYS/WHEN THE SUN IS NOT OUT) – recommended Broad Spectrum 30

- Refrain from touching your face with your hands as your hands carry bacteria that could cause blemishes.

