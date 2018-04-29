VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Most people think of NFL players or male soldiers when they talk about Traumatic Brain Injuries.

Did you know there is a lack of brain injury research for women? In fact, the world’s largest brain bank has fewer than 10 female brains.

The VA’s National Brain Bank is trying to conduct more female brain injury research by collaborating with the non-profit PINK Concussions, a female brain injury organization.

PINK Concussions founder, Katherine Snedaker, said, “We focus on brain injury including concussions through sports, domestic violence, accidents and military service.”

The partnership will help research Traumatic Brain Injuries and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in women.

"If you look at the traumatic brain injury brain banks, they’ve been mostly focusing on men through sports, military service,” she said. “I have no criticism on anyone, but I think that the focus just wasn’t there.”

The VA said this research is long overdue.

Research shows sometimes brain injuries lead to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a degenerative brain disease in people with repetitive brain trauma.

Scientists have found zero proven cases of CTE in women because of the lack of female brain research. The most notable brain study found 110 cases of CTE in NFL Players and 66 in male veteran brains.

To research the effects of brain injury, scientists must look at the brain postmortem.

So, 205 women nationwide, like 25-year-old Brittni Souder and Virginia Beach resident Mish Vera Cruz, are pledging their brain to this research.

Souder said she played competitive soccer from childhood through college.

“You know I was a headstrong stubborn athlete... you just couldn’t stop me once I put my mind to it, " Souder said. “My junior year of college I got three concussions, back-to-back-to-back.”

“It’s like an out-of-body experience. You know, because you are there somewhere, but you are just dealing with so many symptoms that are clouding you from really being present in everyday life,” said Souder.

After roughly 20 concussions and two surgeries, concussions have impacted every part of Souder's life.

Souder said the decision to donate her brain to research was a ‘no-brainer.’

After her brain injuries, Souder only dribbles a soccer ball for fun and coaches. She said she shares her brain injury story to the kids she coaches.

“I try to reiterate over and over and over that it’s not worth it. You know, take two weeks, take a month, stop and maybe you can be playing still in 10 to 15 years,” said Souder.

Although soccer is still her life, donating her brain to research, is the legacy she’ll be leaving behind.

Vera Cruz told 13News Now she had her first traumatic brain injury, resulting in a concussion, while at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach.

"No two Traumatic Brain Injuries are alike,” said Mish. “You wouldn’t be able to see on the outside. It’s not like a broken arm you know where you can cast it up and say, ‘oh yeah, you know that person has an injury,’ It’s invisible.”

Mish believes TBI awareness has grown since her first concussion because “doctors at the time didn’t know to check for head injuries" even though she fell.

In addition to pledging her brain, Vera Cruz makes YouTube videos with her husband who is also living with TBI.

People taking the #PinkBrainPledge can sign up online, and then call the brain bank for the forms.

To find out more about the #PinkBrainPledge, or to read more stories like Mish's and Souder, click here.

