Margarita burn: How limes and sunlight can cause you pain

The next time you squeeze a lime into your drink, Doctors warn it could be bad for your skin.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer is here! It's a time many folks enjoy lounging by the pool with a margarita or maybe even a glass of ice-cold lemonade. Unfortunately, some citrus fruits and the sun don't mix well.

Dr. Sarah Taylor is an associate professor of dermatology at Wake Forest School of Medicine. The next time you squeeze a lime into your drink, she warns you could get something called margarita burn.



“Basically, what it is, is a phytophotodermatitis,” Dr. Taylor said. “That is a reaction of the skin to sensitizing compounds in certain fruits in vegetables. The most common one would be limes. There are other citrus fruits that have these furocoumarins in them that react in a big way when activated by ultraviolet light."

Dr. Taylor said margarita burn looks like a sunburn. It can also look more severe with bumps and painful blisters.

"I usually see it in corners of the mouth on people,” Dr. Taylor said. “I see it on Spring breakers, I see it on people who have been on Caribbean vacations, or they've been on a cruise. They come back from where there were a lot of cocktails that had lime in them. I see it a lot."

Dr. Taylor said other foods that can lead to margarita burn include carrots, celery, and dill. Since signs of a burn may not appear until hours after being in the sun, she said it's important to take preventative measures.

“Just be mindful if you're preparing food that has these sensitizing agents in it or preparing drinks,” Dr. Taylor said. “Bloody Marys, margaritas, things like that. Wash your hands first of all if you're preparing those things."