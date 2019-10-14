GREENSBORO, N.C. — Health alert if you were at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) on October 2nd and 3rd or the Greensboro Wyndham Garden Hotel. The Guilford County Health Department and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) are alerting people and travelers of a potential exposure to measles on those dates in Greensboro.

A patient with laboratory-confirmed measles case traveled through Guilford County on those dates while infectious, NCDHHS says.

People may have been exposed at the following locations, dates and times:

Piedmont Triad International Airport

Oct. 2, 11:15 p.m.–1:30 a.m.

Oct. 3, 1:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Greensboro Wyndham Garden Hotel

Oct. 2, 11:30 p.m.– midnight

Oct. 3, midnight – 4 p.m.

There is no ongoing risk of exposure at any of these locations. However, if you have not been vaccinated against measles and were at either of these locations during the time frames listed above, call the Guilford County Health Department at 336-641-7777 during business hours, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and at 336-641-2697 after-hours and on weekends and contact your doctor as soon as possible.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that is spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms begin seven to 14 days after contact with the virus and typically include high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. These symptoms are followed three to five days later by a rash that typically appears first on the head, and then spreads to the rest of the body. People with measles are usually contagious for four days before and four days after the rash appears.



If you experience symptoms of measles call your doctor right away. Do not go to the hospital or a doctor’s office without calling first to avoid putting other patients at risk. Your doctor can make special arrangements to evaluate you.

Facebook debuts new feature to stop spread of vaccine misinformation