U.S. Foods in Birmingham, Alabama, is recalling about 712 pounds of raw beef and pork products because of possible contamination.

The USDA recall said the fresh and frozen products were produced July 18 and were shipped to restaurants in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee. The list of products recalled can be found here.

The recall said the products are possibly contaminated after U.S. Foods said an employee may have cut himself during production.

The USDA said there have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming these products.

The federal Food Safety and Inspection Service said restaurants who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

