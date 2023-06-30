How travel insurance could help on your next trip

Travel insurance can cover medical expenses as well as cancellations and loss of baggage.

When you're getting ready for a vacation, what are some of the things you often pack? Clothes, sunscreen, and maybe a portable phone charger are some of the items that come to mind. But what about travel insurance? Ginny Maurer with 'A Cruise Planners' recommends not planning your next trip without it.

TRAVEL INSURANCE

Travel is being booked further out and it is simply impossible to predict the future - storms, illness, injury, death.

Most U.S. health insurance will not cover incidents that happen outside of the country.

Travel insurance can also cover lost/delayed baggage and flight cancelations/delays

Maurer also encourages travelers to purchase travel insurance when booking a trip. "Policies can be adjusted to add additional length of travel and add more coverage if your cost of the trip increases," she said.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Full travel coverage covers cancellations, delays, medical expenses, and interruptions during travel.

Some credit card companies offer coverage, but most policies are limited and do not go as far as travel insurance policies.

The cost of policies varies from state to state. On average the price runs between 7% and 12% of the total trip cost.

If you're still on the fence about whether or not to buy travel insurance, most experts suggest you do it. You can't expect the unexpected and don't want to be caught without a cushion.