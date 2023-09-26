"The mother feels empowered" | Novant Health partners with midwives to ensure healthy births

Midwives can reduce complications during and after pregnancy, leading to better outcomes for both the mother and baby

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Studies show the U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate of any developed country in the world.

A local hospital system wants to help reverse that trend. Novant Health is giving expecting mothers the option to get paired with midwives.

New mom Danielle Pardue gave birth to a healthy baby 10 weeks ago.

She had no idea Novant Health in Forsyth County offered unique birthing options like having both an ob-gyn and midwife in the delivery room.

As a high-risk first-time mom at 36, she said she's grateful the extra support was there to make sure she was heard and her baby was safe.

"I have prior health history that was going to make things more complicated and I didn't know having a midwife was an option," Pardue said.

Novant's new women's care unit recently added midwifery services for expecting mothers.

A study from the National Library of Medicine shows having a midwife can prevent 41%of maternal deaths and 39% of infant deaths.

Pardue said having a midwife made her feel in control and provided a more personal experience.

"It's an extra set of eyes looking out for the mother. It's an extra set of eyes looking out for the baby," Pardue said. "It provides more options and if the mother feels empowered and enfranchised to speak up for herself that can also lead to better health outcomes."

To get the word out about this new birthing option Novant held a meet the midwives event where expecting moms toured the new unit, asked questions and got educated on the options.

Midwife Leiah Smith said the event helped to clear up misconceptions surrounding midwife services.

"Is that we only accept patients that are not going to plan for an epidural during labor and birth but we can offer that to patients, we can support with either birth plan," Smith said.

Next door in Guilford County, leaders are taking steps to reduce infant mortality by funding doula services for Every Baby Guilford.

It's a program focused on reducing infant deaths.

The money would cover the cost of \five doulas that will help birth 60 babies.