What does Guilford County dropping its mask mandate mean for large venues

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Commissioners voted unanimously Monday, November 15, to lift the mask mandate, affecting everyone in the county.

Just because the mandate is dropped, doesn't mean you shouldn't keep a mask in your pocket.

With the mask mandate lifted in Guilford County, the opinions about the lifted mask mandate were mixed.

"I'm glad it's been lifted, I think it's great," Kimberly Pipes said.

Pipes said the lifted mask mandate news made her visit to the Greensboro Science Center, better.

"It makes us want to come here more often," Pipes said.

Rod Moore has lived in Guilford County for more than 35 years. He isn't so sure about the decision.

"I'm looking at flu beginning with us and I'm looking at the increased numbers around the county and in North Carolina of reoccurrence and infection with COVID-19, and I just wonder if we're a bit too soon," Moore said.

Moore plans to still wear masks, especially at events.

Kim Case waited in line at the ticket booth outside the Tanger Center on Tuesday in hopes of checking out her first show.

"I'm just glad to see that we're trying to get to some normalcy here," Case said.

As for mother-daughter duo Rebecca Candler and Kristen Cahen, they think it's too soon.

"I haven't seen very many wear them, we haven't really seen people wear them anyway even when it's been required indoors," Candler said.

Here's a breakdown of how these venues will move forward now that the mask mandate is lifted:

Masks will not be required at the Tanger Center or the Greensboro Coliseum Complex unless they are requested by the artist or tour.

Masks are no longer required, just recommended, at the Greensboro Science Center.