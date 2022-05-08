Forsyth County confirms two monkeypox cases

As of Friday, Forsyth County Public Health has given 297 doses of the vaccine in the last four weeks.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — There are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in Forsyth County, according to Forsyth County health officials.

Public Health officials are conducting case investigations which includes contact tracing to identify close contacts who may benefit from vaccination.

If you believe you've come in contact with someone with monkeypox, you should contact your local health department to discuss exposure potential and possible need for vaccination. If you develop symptoms of monkeypox, contact your medical provider for evaluation, examination and sample collection. Testing for monkeypox can only occur once lesions have developed.

The monkeypox rash may initially appear similar to pimples, blisters, or raised bumps that appear on the face, inside the mouth or other parts of the body, like hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus and may be accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. The rash may be painful and itchy, and will go through several stages before healing, including scabs. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks and is rarely fatal.

Monkeypox is spread through:

direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, and or body fluids

respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling, or sex

touching items (such as clothing or linens) previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

While early cases of monkeypox are heavily concentrated among men who have sex with men, anyone can contract the virus. The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has been working to immunize those with a higher risk of contracting the disease and has been administrating vaccinations by appointment at the Public Health Department and once a week at North Star LGBTQ Community Center.

As of Friday, Forsyth Public Health has given 297 doses of the vaccine in the last four weeks.

The vaccine is currently available, by appointment only, for the following individuals:

Men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who report any of the following in the last 90 days: Having multiple or anonymous sex partners Being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection Receiving HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP)

People who have had close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox

Appointments can be made by calling 336-703-3100. Supply is limited, but Forsyth Public Health is anticipating additional vaccine shipments and for the eligibility criteria to eventually expand as the vaccine supply increases.