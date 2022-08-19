Alamance County confirms first monkeypox case

The affected individual is currently in isolation at home.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An individual has tested positive for monkeypox in Alamance County Friday, according to a press release from the Alamance County Health Department.

The affected individual is currently in isolation at home.

Alamance County Health Department is working to identify any close contacts.

A close contact is defined as anyone who has sustained close personal physical contact with an infected person.

Who can get vaccinated?

Health officials reiterate that anyone can contract monkeypox, but only certain groups are eligible to get the vaccine right now.

You are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine if:

You have come in close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox.

Men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days in either a venue where monkeypox was present or in an area where the virus is spreading. Currently, this includes several locations in Europe and parts of California, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas.

What is monkeypox?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. The Orthopoxvirus genus also includes variola virus (which causes smallpox), vaccinia virus (used in the smallpox vaccine), and cowpox virus. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox."

What are the symptoms?

The virus can cause flu-like symptoms but also rash or lesions that can spread throughout the body.

How does it spread?

The CDC says monkeypox does not easily transmit among people, but anyone can get it and it can happen through direct skin-to-skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, body fluids, or respiratory secretions.

Health officials said it can also pass between people through contaminated items like bed linens.