NC Department of Health hosting a virtual monkeypox town hall meeting

The State Health Department is partnering with Equality NC to host a virtual meeting on how to get checked, tested, and protected.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with Equality NC to host a virtual monkeypox town hall meeting Thursday.

From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m, state health officials will meet to discuss how to get checked, tested, and protected.

Earlier this month, North Carolina received doses of the vaccine with more than 400 doses going to Forsyth County. Durham, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Pitt, Buncombe, and Wake counties are also getting doses.

The Guilford County Health Department said the state is reviewing more counties and Guilford could be one of them.

"We are feeling good and we are confident that if we do need to get any (vaccine) it will be a pretty quick process," Godette said. "We’ve already been in talks with Forsyth County and everyone is on standby in case we do need some."

There are two monkeypox vaccines, the Jynneos vaccine which is a two-dose vaccination given 28 days apart, and the older ACAM2000. However, officials say the ACAM2000 has more risks of side effects and cannot be used for people with HIV.

What is monkeypox?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. The Orthopoxvirus genus also includes variola virus (which causes smallpox), vaccinia virus (used in the smallpox vaccine), and cowpox virus. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox."

What are the symptoms?

The virus can cause flu-like symptoms but also rash or lesions that can spread throughout the body.

How does it spread?

The CDC says monkeypox does not easily transmit among people, but anyone can get it and it can happen through direct skin-to-skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, body fluids, or respiratory secretions.

Health officials said it can also pass between people through contaminated items like bed linens.

Anyone can get monkeypox, it's not limited to one group of people.

