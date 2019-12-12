For the first time since the early 1900s, more Americans are dying at home rather than in hospitals. Deaths in nursing homes also have declined, according to a report in Wednesday's New England Journal of Medicine.

Doctors say the trend reflects the rise in home hospice care. It also suggests progress toward the kind of end of life that most people say they want, with minimal medical intervention.

The report looked at natural deaths in the U.S. from 2003 through 2017 and found that nearly one-third of them now occur in homes.

Verify: how worried should you be about germs on planes?

Food labels will show how much exercise you need to make up for your meal

CBD-infused active wear could be cure for beleaguered Triad textile industry