The Guilford County Health Department has made a minor change to the way you can sign up for a COVID vaccine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This morning, a new round of vaccine appointments were made available around the Triad.

This time, Guilford County has made some changes to the appointment process.

Previously, you could call Guilford County during business hours to make an appointment over the phone or you could make one online-anytime.

Guilford County Public Health made a post on Facebook stating that the online portal to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be available 8am-5pm.

You can however still call to make an appointment during those hours, and if you want to make an appointment online. You'll need to wait till 6pm for the portal to open up.

Also, there are more changes being made at vaccination sites with Easter coming up this weekend.

Guilford County Health Department's vaccinations will only be available until Thursday.

However Health Department reps confirmed they'll still meet the weekly vaccination allocation.

The Federally supported site at Four Seasons Mall will operate on a normal schedule for Friday and Saturday (normally closed on Sunday).

In Forsyth County, they will will only conduct vaccinations at the Fair Grounds until Thursday as well. But they will extend Thursday's operating hours, opening at 8am and closing at 8pm.

Davidson county will follow Guilford's lead and will be closed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

I reached out to the other counties in our area, and did not receive a response.