GREENSBORO, N.C. — Flu season isn't fun for anyone. The largest groups at risk for the flu have been kids and the elderly.

However that isn't the case with the Coronavirus.

Health experts do think the elderly and those with a weaker immune system, are more prone to chronic conditions.

Experts also think that kids lungs not being fully developed, make it harder for the coronavirus to be contracted by children.

And if you been thinking about quitting smoking, now is the time to do so.

White House coronavirus task force briefs public

Can your employer make you go to work with the coronavirus?

Is the Coronavirus seasonal like the flu?

Airlines take variety of measures to deal with financial impact of COVID-19