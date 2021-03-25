Lukas Brown started dialysis when he was just a week old and went on to have four surgeries in his first month of life.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As part of Kidney Awareness Month, health experts are raising awareness about kidney disease.

Three-year-old Lukas Brown was born on April 28, 2017. His mother, Erin Brown, says, "A day later we found out that Luke's kidneys were only really functioning at 20%."

Lukas was born with kidneys that didn't develop properly, and was diagnosed with Bilateral Cystic Dysplasia. Lukas started dialysis when he was a week old and underwent four surgeries in his first month of life.

"He would spend the next seven weeks in the NICU," Brown said. Once home, he needed dialysis three days a week. "He was on dialysis for about nine months."

Brown says she knew more surgeries were coming. "At that time, we knew he would need a kidney transplant."

The news their son would need life-saving surgery was overwhelming. Jeff Brown, Lukas's father says, "When you get the first diagnosis, you are just kind of numb."

In 2018, Erin and Jeff decided one of them would donate a kidney, and it turned out that Erin was a perfect match.

"I donated my kidney to Lukas," Erin said.

According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, which links all involved in the donation and transplant process, there were 277 kidney transplants in South Carolina in 2019. That is up from 234 in 2018 – an 18% increase.

According to nephrologist Dr. Robert Holleman with Prisma Health, 80% of kidneys still work five years after the transplant. "The kidneys you are born with are towards your back and a little higher up in your body. But a transplant kidney goes in your pelvis," says Dr. Holleman.

"If you're transplanted early on, most likely you will need an additional transplant down the road."

"Kidney donation gave Luke a second chance at life," Erin says. "It's so rewarding to see him being a normal three-year-old."