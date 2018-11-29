CANA, Va. (WVEC) — Mountain Man Market of Cana, Virginia is recalling its half-gallon containers of Apple Cider because they have the potential to be contaminated.

According to the company, there could be Shiga-toxin producing Escherichia coli in the Apple Cider. Shiga toxin E. coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools.

Most healthy adults can recover completely within a few weeks, some people can develop a form of kidney failure from Shiga toxin E. coli.

The recalled Apple Cider was distributed locally at the Mountain Man Market on and before November 10, 2018. The product comes in a clear half-gallon container labeled as Mountain Man Apple Cider.

According to the company, the potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Division of Consolidated Laboratories (DCLS) detected the presence of Shiga-toxin producing E. coli.

VDACS and Mountain Man Market will continue their investigation as to the cause of the problem even though the seasonal production of the apple cider has ended for the year.

Anyone who purchased the product is urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 276.755-3871.

