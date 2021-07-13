Mountain Valley Hospice in need of volunteers

Due to covid-19, facilities have not allowed volunteers into certain spaces. Now that restrictions are lifting, there is a push for more volunteers.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Whether it’s reading a book or offering companionship, volunteers are essential to the services Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care provides.

Mountain Valley offers care for those facing serious illness in 18 counties in the Western North Carolina and Virginia area.

Due to covid-19, facilities have not allowed volunteers into certain spaces.

Director of Volunteer Services Jennifer Richardson says now that restrictions are lifting there is a major push for volunteers across the board.

"We have a great need for volunteers who are willing to visit with patients in their homes," Richardson said.

"They would typically just go and stay a couple hours or just whatever they have to offer. Direct patient care is probably our greatest need right now."

Volunteers can provide aid to patients in several ways.

This includes, reading to patients, preparing meals, helping with light household tasks and more.

Richardson says there is also a need for more male volunteers and those who have served in the Armed Forces.

"We not only take the patient, but the family as a whole," Richardson explained.

"So, volunteers can help in offering support not only to the patient, but to the family and the caregivers as well.”