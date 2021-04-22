My 2 Cents: Make time for alone time

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman shares why finding time alone can be good for your overall health.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week I received my second coronavirus vaccine shot.

So, in two weeks I’ll be considered fully vaccinated.

There is so much I can’t wait to do.

I can’t wait to travel and visit family and friends I haven’t seen in over a year.

I just look forward to being around more people again.

But there is something I’ve learned to enjoy during the pandemic.

Spending time by myself.

I recently read an article on countryliving.com that said spending time alone can give us a sense of inner strength.

It also said time alone can increase our resilience and help facilitate self-love.

I couldn’t agree more.

When everything shut down, I was able to focus on my goals and develop new interests.

I learned that I enjoy taking hikes and going for long walks.

Walking has had a positive impact on both my mental and physical health.

I’ve found walking really does help to clear my mind of worries and stress.

I learned that I enjoy going to museums.

Walking through the galleries I was able to go at my own pace and absorb as much as possible.

The pandemic has strengthened my love for cooking.

I’ve learned to be more creative and try new recipes.

Not only has cooking brought me joy, it’s also helped me to save money.

So as more vaccines get put into arms and the world starts to reopen, try to still find some time alone.

It can be good for your overall health.