My 2 Cents: Positivity is a choice

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman shares how she gets her morning started with words of affirmation.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The morning alarm goes off and it's time to get up and take on the day.

But do you ever have those days where you just don't feel like getting out of bed?



Trust me I've been there.

But even on those days, I try my best to start my mornings on a positive note because the morning can really set the tone for the rest of your day.

At the beginning of the year, I downloaded an app that displays daily affirmations and reminders for self-care.

Today's affirmation: My body is healthy; my mind is brilliant; my soul is tranquil.

The notes of positivity help me get into the right mindset and reminds me that I have what it takes to be successful.

Recently, I've started listening to Ted Talks while getting ready for work.

There are so many inspirational speeches on various topics you can easily find for free on YouTube.

Hearing the experiences of others who have overcome some of the same life challenges I've dealt with has been very uplifting.



Lastly, just blasting music while driving into work can work wonders.

Listing to my gospel play list always seems to put me in good spirits.

However, you start your day, find something that makes you happy.

No day is perfect, but it's up to you how you choose to look at adversity.



I encourage you to choose positivity.