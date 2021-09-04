My 2 Cents: There's way too much pollen!

With spring comes more pollen. WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman shares some tips on how to survive the allergy season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s time for ‘My 2 Cents’.

There are so many things to love about spring.

The flowers are in full bloom.

The fresh breeze.

A later sunset.

But with spring comes pollen! It’s everywhere.

My car is probably due for another trip to the car wash.

Spring also means allergies.

For me, it’s the watery eyes and the occasional itchy throat.

It’s no fun!

Luckily, there are some simple ways to survive the allergy season.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has some helpful tips.

To reduce your exposure to pollen, avoid going outdoors during peak pollen times… 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and at dusk.

Wear sunglasses and a hat when outside.

While in the car, set your air conditioner to the “recirculate air setting.”

To prevent bringing pollen into your home.

The foundation suggests:

To keep your windows closed.

Remove your shoes before entering your home.

Wash your bedding in hot, soapy water once a week.

There are so many other allergy-fighting tricks and remedy’s out there but know that you don’t have to dread Spring.

There is so much to enjoy this time of year and you don’t want your allergies to hold you back.