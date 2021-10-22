My 2 Cents: We need to prioritize sleep

WFMY's Stacey Spivey shares why sleep is so important, but so hard to get a good amount.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The weekend is almost here and many of us look forward to getting in a few extra z's Saturday morning. There's nothing better than knowing you don't have to set an alarm, right?

If you talk to anyone that really knows me, they'll tell you I'm the queen of sleep. It really is one of my favorite things.

Before having a baby, I could sleep 10-12 hours at a time like it was my job, but I've become more like a zombie rather than a sleeping beauty these days.

My daughter, Baylor, is the priority, not sleep.

This is the reality many people face.

Tamrica said she's a permanently exhausted pigeon. Candy gets about six hours that is interrupted at least three times a night. Barbara said she is lucky to get four.

New findings suggest to aim for about 5 1/2-7 1/2 hours a night. Researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine said like anything else, sleep is best in moderation.

The study found both short and long term sleepers experienced greater cognitive decline.

I understand there are many things in our lives that make hitting the hay difficult. Weird work schedules, a snoring spouse, a barking dog or a crying baby can affect sleep, but we need to prioritize rest so that we can be functioning, happy and healthy humans.

The Mayo Clinic advises sticking to a schedule, being mindful of caffeine and get some exercise.

As my grandmother always says "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite."