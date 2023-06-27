My luggage is missing! How to access prescriptions while traveling

New data from the U.S. Department of Transportation shows nearly 220,000 bags were either lost, damaged, delayed, or stolen last year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're at the airport and you go to baggage claim. Minutes pass, and you realize your luggage is not there! New data from the U.S. Department of Transportation shows nearly 220,000 bags were either lost, damaged, delayed, or stolen last year.

For Americans relying on daily prescriptions, losing them while traveling can be very dangerous.

“Depending on the medication, some of these medications have very strict timeliness requirements to them,” Dr. Colin Banas said. “Think of a blood thinner, or a seizure medication, where missing a dose or two could really have catastrophic consequences."

Dr. Colin Banas is the chief medical officer for DrFirst. DrFirst is an innovative IT company with an origin in e-prescribing. He said travelers stranded without their medication can enter a renewal request through various apps like iPrescribe that will notify their doctor of the refill. He said the traveler can then pick up their prescription at a pharmacy in the destination of their choice.



“The cool thing about what's happened in the last decade with how we've gone digital in healthcare is that pretty much from anywhere at any time providers can fulfill those requests,” Dr. Banas said. “So, in other words, I myself could be on vacation as a provider or I could be at my kid's soccer game and I could get these messages from a stranded patient, and I could use technology to fulfill those prescriptions without ever having to access a computer or contact a pharmacy."

In addition to utilizing technology, Dr. Banas recommends the following for summer travelers: